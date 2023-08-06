Paanie Kashyap: Dabbling in different domains helped me sustain and learn

Actor Paanie Kashyap feels the prep she did since her college days helped her bag her debut film that is set to release later this year.

“Acting has always been on my mind but for people like us, who are outsiders and have no one to guide, preparation is a must. Nothing is served on a platter, so I had to make way for myself. It’s never easy for small town people like me, so dabbling in different domains is the only way to learn and sustain,” says the 28-year-old actor.

With her roots in Mizapur (UP), born and schooled in Bokaro (Jharkhand), Kashyap adds, “I am fortunate to imbibe good Hindi and versatility as I grew up in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand which is a strong belt. During my college only, I started as prime-time news reader in Surat, doing modelling assignments and eventually travelling to Mumbai for work. I shifted in 2016 and started with theatre – Mohan Rakesh’s Aashadh Ka Ek Din, Blind Women’s Club and more.”

Fascinated with the process of filmmaking, Kashyap did a number of behind the camera assignments too. “I worked a lot on Hindi and Sanskrit projects. I acted in short film Dwand (2020) which reached a wide audience and got multi-million views. I featured in Vikram Montrase’s song Sajna (2022) while I was a casting associate for the film Gun Pe Done (2019) that starred Jimmy Shergill. Working in different departments in quest to learn the craft well made me a pro.”

Since Kashyap’s focus was only films, she stayed away from television. “It’s not that I did not get offers but my focus was clear. I was able to manage my expenses and learn the craft, so I was able to maintain the flow. Before the pandemic, I even ran a business. Fortunately, I got Pyaar Hai Toh Hai directed by Pradeep RK Chaudhary who has assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir. I am paired opposite Karan Hariharan in the love story, and we have shot it in Rishikesh, Haridwar and Dehradun. Besides, I am looking for more work but am yet to sign anything,” Kashyap concludes.

