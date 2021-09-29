Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sneaky paparazzi pics of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, lazing on a sand dune in Jodhpur, shared online
Sneaky paparazzi pics of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, lazing on a sand dune in Jodhpur, shared online

Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on vacation in Jodhpur, have been posted on paparazzi accounts. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on vacation in Jodhpur.

Pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, enjoying their vacation in Jodhpur, have been shared online by paparazzi accounts. The couple left for the desert location a few days ago to celebrate Ranbir's birthday on Tuesday. 

The new pictures show the couple lazing on what appears to be a sand dune, with an inflatable chrome cushion next to them. Alia and Ranbir are wearing the same clothes that they wore in a picture she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, to wish him a happy birthday. In the photograph, the couple gazed at the sunset at the Jawai dam. Alia geo-tagged the location to the Sujan Jawai camp, and wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday my life.”

Rumours suggested that the couple had travelled to Jodhpur to scout for possible wedding locations as well. Similar rumours followed them when they rang in the new year with their families in Jodhpur. At that time, it was reported that they might be secretly tying the knot.

Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating for over three years, have been fielding questions about marriage. They've also reportedly purchased a house together in Mumbai, and are frequently spotted visiting the construction site to oversee the work going on there. 

In an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand last year, Ranbir said that had it not been for the pandemic, he'd have tied the knot already. He said that it is something that he wants to check off his list of life goals very soon.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's fans believe they spotted Ranbir Kapoor in her live session. Watch

Alia and Ranbir will be seen on the big screen for the first time in Brahmastra, a fantasy drama intended to kickstart a trilogy of films. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the film has been in production for several years and has been plagued by numerous delays.

