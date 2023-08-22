Navya Naveli Nanda: I don’t think of myself as a youth icon

At the age of 25, social media influencer and podcaster, Navya Naveli Nanda, is busy working towards using her entrepreneur skills to bring about a change in the society and talking about subjects ranging from gender norms to women empowerment. Earlier this month, she concluded a 30-day road tour where she travelled across eight cities to spread the message of equality. However, Navya asserts that she doesn’t want the tag of youth icon to be put on her just yet.

“I definitely don’t think I am a youth icon at all. I am a regular 25-year-old girl who is trying to change the world in her own way. Every other girl of my age is probably doing the same. I don’t think that I’m any different to that goal. I’m exactly the same,” says Navya, granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

In fact, she shares that it took her some time and thinking to decide what actually she wanted to do in life. “When I started out, I didn’t have any clarity on what I want to do, until I graduated from college. Eventually, I realised that I wanted to do something in the social impact space. In life, I have always believed that I wanted to leave something behind by doing something meaningful, even if it meant changing one person’s life. I just knew that I wanted to do that, and embarked on this journey,” says Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, adding that she’s “happy that I get to do this every single day”.

Ask her what changes she wishes to see around us in the society and world, at large, and Navya tells us, “I want to see an equal world where we respect all genders... A place where everyone is equal, we respect each other’s opinion, and respect their voices. I would like to see a world where we listen more than we talk. A place where we fight for humanity, and we want humanity to win.”

