Soha Ali Khan gives a tour of her and Kunal Kemmu's home in new video, washroom and all. Watch

Soha Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse of her Mumbai home in a new commercial for an air freshener. The actor took to Instagram to share the video in which a few areas of her house are seen. Soha lives in the Khar neighbourhood with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya.

The video begins with Soha sorting napkins on the dinner table, saying that she's playing host to her friends. As she talks about the product she's advertising, she moves through the living room, passing a hallway with photos of her family members, before stepping into the washroom.

The living space is bright, with ample natural light coming in through the balcony. A few couches are visible behind her and the wall is decorated with paintings. A coffee table is placed between two chairs, with a few photo frames next to them. The hallway connecting the living room with the washroom is also adorned with pictures of her family. In the bathroom, the couple has installed an oxidised copper-framed mirror above the wash basin.

Different nooks and corners of the house have been featured in Soha and Kunal's Instagram posts over the years. The couple has given glimpses of their study, Inaaya's play area, and their spacious terrace on a few occasions.

The house also doubled up as Soha and Kunal's wedding venue. "Fortunately, we didn’t have to look far for our wedding venue. We had it right there at our doorstep—our home!" Soha previously said in an interview to Vogue India. "With Tini's (designer Darshini Shah who is also known as Tini) attention to detail, our home came together as a true reflection of our styles, passions and stories. The vibrant yet warm interiors made it the ideal place to exchange our vows," she added. Soha and Kunal also hosted Inaaya's fourth birthday party at their residence last month.