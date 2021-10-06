Saba Ali Khan reveals why Ibrahim Ali Khan got matching tattoos with brother Taimur

Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the photos, which were clicked at her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's recent fourth birthday party, the half-brothers flaunted their matching temporary tattoos.

While the picture was shared online by Ibrahim and Kareena Kapoor Khan last week as well, Saba has now revealed what Ibrahim had said as he got the tattoo made. “TWiiiiiNninG Brothers! Tattoos together..brothers in arms! Literally Ibrahim...chose to have the same as Tim... saying , I want what my brother has! Love the bond...Mahsha'Allah. Big brother. Photography: ME Please tag if used,” she said.

Ibrahim had shared the picture on his private Instagram account, with the caption, “Only person I'd get matching tattoos with.” Kareena reposted the image with the sticker ‘big brother’ on it.

Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan's son from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh. The two also have a daughter together, actor Sara Ali Khan. From his second marriage to Kareena Kapoor, Saif has sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saba and Soha Ali Khan are Saif's sisters. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, with whom she has daughter Inaaya. The family celebrated Inaaya's birthday together last week. Kareena, Taimur, Jehangir, Ibrahim, Saba were all part of the celebrations. Sara and Saif could not make it to the party.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's advice to sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh for their acting careers: 'Make sure it’s entertaining'

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Saif spoke about all his three kids. “They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are. Sara is older and we have a very different equation and of course, Taimur is looking to you for guidance and all that, Jeh is just smiling and drooling (laughs), much more my mental age than any of them. He's the newborn of course. They are different, luckily and interestingly, as Sara said, every decade of my life has had a kid. From the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so that's what it is. I'm different too," he said.