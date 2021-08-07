Soha Ali Khan gives glimpse of daughter Inaaya's first step in 'big school', aunt Saba says 'my jaan is growing up'

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Saturday gave a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu taking her first step in a 'big school'. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a post featuring Inaaya, as she climbed the stairs of her school.

In the picture, Inaaya wore a yellow dress, pink sandals and had her hair tied up. However, her face wasn't visible in the picture and her back was towards the camera. Sharing the post, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Taking the first step - literally and metaphorically. #alwaysascending #big school."

Reacting to the picture, Soha and actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Mahsha'Allah My jaan is growing up...!" Actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, "All the best little Inaaya."

Fans also showered love on Inaaya by dropping heart, hug and heart-eye emojis. Many of them wrote messages for her, such as 'lots of love and blessings to her', 'the cutest baby ever', 'all the best to her', 'so cute' and 'all the best little princess Inaaya'.

Soha often shares posts on Instagram featuring herself and Inaaya. Recently, Soha had dropped a Boomerang video introducing Inaaya as her 'new make up assistant'. In the clip, Inaaya applied lipstick on Soha's lips. Soha had captioned the post, "Have you met my new make up assistant ? #workfromhome."

In another post on Instagram last month, Inaaya featured with her father, actor Kunal Kemmu. Soha had shared a video of a CCTV recording in which the father-daughter duo was dancing at 6:30 am. She wrote, "Just another 6:30 am in our home! @kunalkemmu #wakeandshake #fatherhood."

On International Yoga Day, she had shared photos of them practising meditation and written, "Sometimes we all just need to find our centre #internationalyogaday."

Soha and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed Inaaya in 2017. Meanwhile, fans saw Soha last on the big screen in 2018. She had starred in the drama Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.