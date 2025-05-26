Soha Ali Khan goes scuba diving with Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya to celebrate his birthday in Maldives. See Pics

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu rang in his 42nd birthday, holidaying with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya in Maldives. Soha posted pictures of their vacation which are a perfect mix of fun, relaxation, and adventure. Have a look. Soha Ali Khan posts pictures of husband Kunal Kemmu's birthday celebration in Maldives (Instagram/sakpataudi)

Soha and Kunal vacation in Maldives

Soha took took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures from their vacation. She captioned the post, "May be late to post but never too late to celebrate 🥳 #lategram because we were too busy living the moment #worththewait #birthdayboy @kunalkemmu @comomaalifushi @heavens_portfolio_india".

In one picture, the couple is enjoying a lavish dinner with their daughter with Maldives' breathtaking horizon in the background. In another fun picture, the trio can be seen catching up on their morning yoga and smiling for the camera. They also indulged in some scuba diving and enjoyed the beautiful aquatic life underwater. In another adorable picture, dad Kunal and daughter Inaaya can be see watching a private show of Moana on a projector.

Kunal and Soha go scuba diving

Kunal also posted pictures from the vacation and thanked everyone for wishing him on his special day. Kunal's carousel is full of pictures from beautiful coral life from a school of fish to a tortoise, giving a glimpse of their adventurous expedition underwater. In one of the pics, daughter Inaaya is excited to cut father's birthday cake, while Kunal and Soha smile at their daughter's cuteness.

In the caption the actor wrote, “Thank you all for your messages and wishes. Sorry if I couldn’t respond to all but they mean the world to me. It’s been a perfect day to say the least. Couldn’t think of a better way to bring in my birthday.”

Kunal and Soha's latest projects

Kunal has been riding high on winning back to back awards for his directorial debut Madgaon Express. The actor-director picked up the Best Debut director award at the latest Zee Cine awards ceremony. He was also awarded for the best directorial debut at this years IIFA. Meanwhile, Soha was last seen in Chhorii 2 with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani and Jintendra Kumar. Directed by Vishal Furia, the horror film released on Amazon Prime on April 11.