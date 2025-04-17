Soha Ali Khan talks interfaith marriage with Kunal, getting trolled for Diwali pics: ‘How many rozas have you kept’

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan recently made her comeback to acting with the horror film Chhorii 2. In a recent conversation, the actor opened up about facing backlash for her interfaith marriage with Kunal Kemmu, and about trolls questioning her faith every time she posts on social media during festivals. (Also Read: Soha Ali Khan says family will take time to recover from ‘emotional trauma’ post attack on Saif Ali Khan) Soha Ali Khan talks about her interfaith marriage with Kunal Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan on being trolled for her interfaith marriage

Soha spoke about developing a thick skin in response to the online scrutiny directed towards her family. She was quoted by Screen as saying, "I have gotten a bit thick-skinned; it doesn’t bother me. But one thing that amuses me is how, when I post something, people start commenting on my religion. Because I have married into a Hindu family, my mother has a Hindu surname and she married a Muslim man. Usually, if we post something on Diwali, they ask how many rozas I have kept. If we post on Holi, there are comments asking what kind of Muslim I am. It doesn’t bother me, but it is something that I do notice."

Soha also spoke about how outdated expectations still persist, even in privileged families, and added, "Even today, in affluent, well-educated families, there is still an expectation that if you don’t have a son, you are somehow incomplete. I have a daughter, I’m very happy, and most people around me are very happy. But there is still a sense, somewhere, that I have disappointed somebody."

Soha and Kunal first met on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge and began dating in 2009. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015 after six years of being together. They welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017. The couple is often seen sharing adorable photos together on social media.

All About Soha's acting comeback

Soha returned to acting with Vishal Furia's horror film Chhorii 2. The film, which also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Gashmeer Mahajani in pivotal roles, is the sequel to the 2021 film Chhorii. Soha plays a negative role as 'Daasi Maa'. Upon release, the film received a mixed response from audiences. While viewers praised Soha and Nushrratt’s performances, many felt the film leaned more towards being a thriller than a horror. Chhorii 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.