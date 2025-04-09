Soha Ali Khan says family will take time to recover from ‘emotional trauma’ post attack on Saif Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing attack

Sharing an update on Saif’s health, Soha said, “We are just very happy that Bhai (Saif) is fine. It was a very close call. He went through a very prolonged surgery. But now, the most important thing is that he is completely fine and fully recovered. He is back at work. Of course, everybody will take time to recover from the emotional trauma of it. But he is safe.”

The incident occurred on 16 January, when an intruder, in a burglary attempt, attacked Saif Ali Khan with a knife. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including wounds near his spine and neck. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he underwent several surgeries. He was discharged after a few days.

Later, in a chat with the Times of India, Saif shared that he didn’t initially realise he was being stabbed repeatedly due to the adrenaline rush. He revealed that he now has 30 scars from the attack. Nearly three months after the incident, the Mumbai Police have filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in connection with the case.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's upcoming films

Saif will next be seen in the Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to be released on 25 April.

Soha, meanwhile, will be seen playing the antagonist in Chhorii 2. The horror film, directed by Vishal Furia, also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal in key roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11 April.