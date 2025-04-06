Kareena Kapoor has a relaxing Sunday with Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia; Kunal Kemmu bonds with daughter Inaaya. See pics

Actor Soha Ali Khan often takes to her Instagram account to share pictures from her daily life, as she spends time with her family and friends over special occasions and public appearances. Her latest Instagram post was another addition to the candid collection, where she shared a glimpse of her relaxing Sunday lunch, which included Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s natural looks at 44 get fans’ love: ‘This is how people should look when they age’) Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan in a picture; Kunal Kemmu gives a piano lesson to daughter Inaaya.

Soha's latest Instagram post

In the first picture, Kareena is seen sitting at the lunch table, with Neha Dhupia by her side. Soha Ali Khan stood beside Kareena, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu, and Angad Bedi. In another picture, Kunal was seen shirtless, enjoying after a dip in the swimming pool. A second picture had Kunal giving piano lessons to daughter Inaaya. Inaaya was also seen sitting by the window looking at the giant poster of mom Soha's upcoming film Chhorii 2.

In the caption, Soha wrote, “Sunday reset ❤️”

On her next film

Soha will be seen next in Chhorii 2, which is a horror thriller. In a recent interview with HT, Soha shared how she shot the film but hid her look from her daughter, "We were shooting in an evil look for long hours, and I couldn't be there for bedtime. Normally, when I'm not there for bedtime, I FaceTime here. This time, I did not want to. She would, and I would disconnect and do an audio call. I said, 'Trust me, you don't want to see me like this at bedtime'."

Chhorii 2 brings back Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead character from the first film. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on April 11. Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which released last year during Diwali. The actor will be seen in the next film by Meghna Gulzar.