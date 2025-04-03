Kareena Kapoor’s natural looks at 44 get fans’ love: ‘This is how people should look when they age’

Kareena Kapoor has proven that nothing looks as good as what is natural. On Wednesday, she attended the book launch event of her long time dietician Rujuta Diwekar in Mumbai. Videos of the actor from the event surfaced on social media with a few slo-mo glam shots giving a deeper look at the wrinkles and fine lines on her face. However, she was bombarded with nothing but positive and wholesome comments about her beauty. Beautiful Kareena Kapoor gets compliments for how she has embraced her wrinkles and changing looks.

Kareena at book launch

The video shows Kareena Kapoor (44) in a Bandhej pattern purple top and blue jeans. Her hair has been blow-dried to perfection and she is wearing minimal makeup. As she laughs and smiles in her usual Bebo style, wrinkles and fine lines form around her eyes and forehead. Fans of the actor think she is the perfect example of how one should age.

Fans shower Kareena with compliments

“She is beautiful ❤️ and this is how every human being should look when they start aging!!,” wrote a fan. “She is real and that makes her more beautiful and attractive,” wrote another. “I love the fact that she is embracing her age and not resorting to surgeries and looking like everyone else❤️Kudos to her,” wrote another person. “The only actress who can show her face without makeup or surgeries,” commented a fan.

“Love the how she accepted her age so beautifully,” said another person. “Ageing never looked so beautiful,” said a fan.

Kareena's take on ageing naturally

Kareena also spoke about staying away from Botox at the launch event. At a launch event for nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar's book The Commonsense Diet, Kareena emphasised ageing gracefully and naturally rather than relying on skin treatments such as botox.

"Age is just a number. My only thing is I always want to be fit to take on whatever old age brings. I want to be able to do what I have to do whether it has to go to sets at 70, 75. I want to keep working until 85, all my life. I want be able to bend to pick up my grandchildren. I want be able to do things and not be dependent on someone or a stick," Kareena said.

"For that, I have to eat right, and have mobility to work out. It's not about the way I look, it's about the way I feel and that's what for me, aging and life is. I am embracing it but I'm taking all these particular things, like eating ghee, eating khichdi, doing a little bit of weight training for muscle strength, walking a little, my Surya Namaskars, doing my little work on my own rather than skin treatments and botox," she added.