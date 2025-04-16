Soha Ali Khan reveals her great-aunt was slapped by a ghost in haunted ancestral home: ‘Overnight everyone moved out’

Soha Ali Khan reveals how her ancestral home is haunted

When asked if she had ever worked on a set rumoured to be haunted, Soha recalled how her great-aunt was allegedly slapped by a ghost while living in Peeli Kothi. She said, "I don’t know about sets, but there’s our house in Pataudi.” She explained, “There is a palace next to Pataudi Palace called Peeli Kothi. Our family used to live there, and overnight everyone packed up and moved out to where Pataudi Palace is now. The reason cited for the sudden shift was a supernatural one. I don’t know how true that is because, obviously, I wasn’t present then. But apparently, my great-aunt was slapped by a ghost, and the mark was visible on her face.”

Soha added, “My point is, whether it happened or not, that is prime real estate — but it is still empty. Ek khandar jaisa hai (it’s like a ruin). There must be a reason why people are not occupying that place.”

About Chhorii 2

Helmed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 is a sequel to the 2021 film Chhorii starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. While Nushrratt reprises her role in the sequel, Soha is a new addition to the cast, playing the antagonist. The film also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Hardika Sharma, Mukul Srivastava and Kuldeep Sareen in key roles.

The sequel’s story is set seven years after the events of the first film. Sakshi and her daughter Ishani live peacefully, but the latter has a condition that forces her to stay in the dark. One night, Ishani is taken away by a spirit, and Sakshi must do everything in her power to save her daughter. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.