Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soha Ali Khan reveals her great-aunt was slapped by a ghost in haunted ancestral home: ‘Overnight everyone moved out’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Apr 16, 2025 06:03 PM IST

In an interview, Soha recalled her great-aunt's ghost encounter that led her family to leave the ancestral home, Peeli Kothi.

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan recently played an evil dasi in the horror film Chhorii 2. In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Soha opened up about a real-life spooky incident which led to her family vacating their ancestral house and moving to Pataudi Palace. (Also Read: Soha Ali Khan: ‘I’ve never felt the need to change my appearance thanks to my mother Sharmila Tagore’)

Soha Ali Khan talks about her family's ancestral home being haunted.(Photo: Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan talks about her family's ancestral home being haunted.(Photo: Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan reveals how her ancestral home is haunted

When asked if she had ever worked on a set rumoured to be haunted, Soha recalled how her great-aunt was allegedly slapped by a ghost while living in Peeli Kothi. She said, "I don’t know about sets, but there’s our house in Pataudi.” She explained, “There is a palace next to Pataudi Palace called Peeli Kothi. Our family used to live there, and overnight everyone packed up and moved out to where Pataudi Palace is now. The reason cited for the sudden shift was a supernatural one. I don’t know how true that is because, obviously, I wasn’t present then. But apparently, my great-aunt was slapped by a ghost, and the mark was visible on her face.”

Soha added, “My point is, whether it happened or not, that is prime real estate — but it is still empty. Ek khandar jaisa hai (it’s like a ruin). There must be a reason why people are not occupying that place.”

About Chhorii 2

Helmed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 is a sequel to the 2021 film Chhorii starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. While Nushrratt reprises her role in the sequel, Soha is a new addition to the cast, playing the antagonist. The film also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Hardika Sharma, Mukul Srivastava and Kuldeep Sareen in key roles.

The sequel’s story is set seven years after the events of the first film. Sakshi and her daughter Ishani live peacefully, but the latter has a condition that forces her to stay in the dark. One night, Ishani is taken away by a spirit, and Sakshi must do everything in her power to save her daughter. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan reveals her great-aunt was slapped by a ghost in haunted ancestral home: ‘Overnight everyone moved out’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On