Soha Ali Khan reacts to Alia, Ranbir keeping Raha away from paparazzi, says media always respected her requests

Soha shares her views

During an interview with News18, Soha spoke about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s decision to keep their daughter Raha away from the media glare.

Soha said, “Of course, Kunal and I do (have such conversations too)! But I feel that our relationship with the media, luckily, has been respectful. I remember this instance when we took Inaaya swimming and there were some paparazzi taking pictures. We requested them not to and they didn’t. We’ve now seen that if parents request the media not to click pictures of their children, they don’t. That respect exists here. In Hollywood, perhaps, it doesn’t. We’ve thankfully not gone to that stage yet”.

Soha believes that being photographed with her child is part of her profession, but she advises that if children feel uncomfortable, they should inform their parents about it.

She added, “We’ve chosen to be public figures, our children haven’t. Therefore, I feel that they shouldn’t be affected by it. Having said that, it’s a part and parcel of life. We can’t fight against it. It’s more practical to accept it and to have that conversation with your child that there’s a certain interest in you and these strange people are taking your pictures because of a certain reason. We should explain to them that they need not get worried or upset but if they’re uncomfortable with it, we should talk about it and figure it out. When it comes to us, there’s definitely that place to have this conversation. And with social media, parenting has come so much more challenging. We’re navigating a whole different world where and so, we’ve to be a source of love and support for them."

Soha’s latest work

Soha is seen playing the antagonist in Chhorii 2. The horror film, directed by Vishal Furia, also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal in key roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis, the film premiered on Prime Video on April 11.