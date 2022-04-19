Soha Ali Khan poses with daughter Inaaya Kemmu at best friend's wedding, shares video of her sangeet performance. Watch

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Kemmu was her date as she recently attended her best friend Priyanka Kothari's wedding. Soha took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share pictures from the wedding and the pre-wedding festivities, which showed her sharing cute moments with her daughter. Soha also shared a video of her dance performance at the sangeet as she revealed that she didn't get time to prepare for it. Also Read: Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya join Neha Dhupia and Mehr's Holi celebrations. See pics. videos

Sharing a video montage, that contained pictures and videos from the wedding functions, Soha wrote, "My best friend got married !! (red heart emoji) @pink_on_ig #weddingdiaries (and we were not prepared for the Sangeet!)." She was referring to a clip in which she is seen performing a slightly uncoordinated dance routine on the stage with three other people.

The video also showed Soha posing with the bride and the groom on their sangeet and other functions, as well as a clip of her escorting the bride at her wedding. Soha wore a cream-coloured lehenga with pink detailing and paired it with a pink dupatta and blouse for the wedding. She wore a pink lehenga for the sangeet, and a wine-coloured outfit for another wedding function.

In the video, Soha also shared a glimpse of her four-year-old daughter Inaaya from the wedding day. Inaaya, who was wearing a lavender-colored lehenga for the occasion, looked at the sea from behind a glass railing in one of the pictures while her mother stood next to her. In another picture, Soha kneeled next to Inaaya as she received a kiss from her daughter. Soha also shared more pictures of her and Inaaya on Instagram Stories, in which she posed by her daughter as the latter sat in a jacuzzi.

Soha Ali Khan shares picture with daughter Inaaya Kemmu on Instagram.

Soha welcomed Inaaya with her husband Kunal Kemmu on September 29, 2017. They named her Inaaya which apparently means 'gift from God' in Arabic, and gave her the middle name Naumi as she was born on Mahanavami.

