Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya join Neha Dhupia and Mehr's Holi celebrations. See pics. videos

Actor Neha Dhupia shared a series of pictures from her Holi celebration on Instagram. In the photos, Neha, her husband Angad Bedi, their daughter Mehr and the family's close friend Soha Ali Khan were seen celebrating Holi together. Soha also shared pictures from the celebration on her Instagram handle. (Also Read: Soha Ali Khan shares video of Kunal Kemmu fighting with friend to pay the bill at restaurant; fans say 'so relatable')

Sharing the photos, Neha wrote, “The best kinda mess! From ours to yours. #happyholi.” In the first picture, Neha is seen posing with Angad, in others, she got clicked with her daughter Mehr, her close friend Soha Ali Khan, their girl pals and also with her mother.

Soha also shared photos from the Holi celebration. She captioned it, “Happy holi.” Soha is seen playing holi with her daughter Inaaya in the photos. In other pictures, she posed with Neha and their girl friends.

Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and Gul Panag dropped “Happy Holi” wishes in the comments section along with heart emojis.

Soha and Neha often share photos with each other on social media. Last year, Soha shared photos from Neha's daughter Mehr's birthday bash. Soha attended it with her daughter Inaaya. She captioned the pictures, “Happy birthday Mehr and well done @nehadhupia and @angadbedi on three years of parenting and a smashing party to celebrate your little rainbow of joy."

Soha was also present at Neha's surprise baby shower party last year. Sharing the photo, Neha thanked her friends for throwing her the party. The group of friends also included actor Soha. "I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest 'surprise' baby shower …. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off guard… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena (let me know in advance next time) …here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always," she wrote, tagging all her friends.

