Soha Ali Khan recalls dad Mansoor Ali Khan didn't allow her to visit friend, said ‘petrol prices are high’

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently recalled how she was told that petrol prices are high, when she asked her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi permission to visit a friend at her place. Also known as Tiger, Mansoor married actor Sharmila Tagore and had Soha, Saba Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan with her. He was one of the finest captains of the Indian cricket team. (Also read: Sharmila Tagore says she was asked how Mansoor allowed her to work after wedding)

Soha Ali Khan with dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Soha and Saif followed their mom and entered the film industry while Saba is a jewelry designer. Saif is currently married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha is married to Kunal Kemmu.

“There is no royalty since 1971. We were privileged, but I do not think we were spoilt. Our parents brought us up with values and principles. We studied in schools where kids with high-income parents came,” Soha told Mirchi Plus while talking about royalty.

She added, "My father did not ever stopped to say 'no' to us when he wanted to. For example petrol prices - If I asked if I could go to Priyanka's house, he'd tell me: 'No, petrol prices are out and the car has already been out once. Or switching off lights, he used to leave yellow post-it notes for us saying 'Turn the lights off when you leave the room'. So, I think to be aware of the value of money. Even though you have it and other people do not. To be grateful for things that you have and to not take them for-granted are very important."

Earlier this year, the family marked the 82nd birth anniversary of the legendary cricketer. Daughters Soha and Saba paid tributes to him on their social media. Soha visited Mansoor's grave at his ancestral home, Pataudi Palace with mom Sharmila and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha also shared pictures from the visit on her Instagram. Soha captioned the pics as: “The people you love never die (red heart and infinity emojis) 5.1.41.”

Saba also shared a video showcasing old pics of Mansoor and his family. Remembering him, Saba wrote, “Happy birthday Abba…You are missed. Loved..Remebered..Today and forever..You are always with me..in spirit..I can still count on you.”

