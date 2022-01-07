Soha Ali Khan recalls time when there was no electricity at Pataudi Palace: ‘We used to sleep outside’

Actor Soha Ali Khan recalled childhood memories of her ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, and said that the place still has an ‘old world charm’. She also talked about visiting Pataudi makes her feel closer to her father, late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Soha revealed that her four-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu tries her hand at organic farming in Pataudi and they eat salads made out of the vegetables she has grown.

Talking to The Indian Express, Soha said that she enjoys the open spaces and greenery of Pataudi. “I somehow feel closer to my father when I am there. I go to his grave and spend time with him. It is his home. So, there is that connection as well. So many memories growing up. I remember the time when there was no electricity and we had visited as children. We used to sleep outside, under macchardani (mosquito net). Now we have AC, but back then, there was no AC and no mobile phones. So, it was a complete cut off,” she said.

“We play cricket, do organic farming. Inaaya also goes there and plants something. Picks up potatoes, carrots and all. We make a salad out of cucumbers, carrots, which she herself has grown and harvested. There are peacocks and adopted dogs, sometimes snakes… so, it is like being amidst nature,” she added.

Recently, Soha celebrated Christmas at the Pataudi Palace with her husband Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya and mother Sharmila Tagore. They often spend their holidays at their ancestral home.

Meanwhile, Soha has just seen the release of the Zee5 series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which marks her digital debut. She plays a princess in the show, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, Raghubir Yadav and Anya Singh.

