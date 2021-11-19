Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses from Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr's birthday. See pics

On Thursday, actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi's third birthday. Actor Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also attended the bash. Soha shared the pictures from the party on Instagram.

On Friday, Soha shared a series of pictures from Mehr's birthday party. She captioned the pictures, “Happy birthday Mehr and well done @nehadhupia and @angadbedi on three years of parenting and a smashing party to celebrate your little rainbow of joy."

In the pictures, Soha, Neha, Angad, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and their other friends were spotted posing for the camera. In one picture, Inaaya and Mehr were spotted sitting on a toy unicorn. In another video, Inaaya and Mehr were spotted taking a ride on a horse swing.

On Thursday, Neha shared a throwback picture from a pregnancy shoot which she did when she was pregnant with her second child, a baby boy. She captioned the picture, “At 11.25 am , three years ago on this day … my heart started beating outside my body …our baby girl you taught us what love is happy birthday our little unicorn mama has fallen short of words … (which never happens) @prasadnaaik thank you for capturing all 3 of us ….”

Angad also shared a post to mark Mehr’s birthday. He posted a video that showed him and Mehr playing together as Happy birthday song played in the background. Angad captioned the video, “You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you I cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world. And you choosing us as your parents. I love you my lifeline, Mehr. Spread your laughter wherever you go. May Waheguru bless you now and forever. MEHR #happybirthday @mehrdhupiabedi @nehadhupia.” Navya Nanda Naveli was among the first ones to show her love for Mehr on the post.

Neha and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018. The couple welcomed Mehr a few months later. Neha and Angad announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19, this year. The two welcomed a baby boy on October 3.

