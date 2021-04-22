Soha Ali Khan shares Inaaya Naumi and Kunal Kemmu's pics to wish fans on Earth Day

Actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and husband Kunal Kemmu to wish fans on Earth Day.

Sharing a picture of Inaaya, she wrote: "Every day we leave our mark on our planet, our footprint in the sand. Every day we make a difference. Let that difference be for good. #worldearthday." The picture showed little Inaaya (with her back to the camera) playing in sand.

Dia Mirza dropped a heart eyes emoji, while Soha's sister wrote: "Well said sis." A number of Soha's fans too wrote in; one said: "Mashallah cute baby." Another said: "Such a beautiful picture god bless." A third user wrote: "Inaaya is the cutest." Another person said: "Cutie Inni."

Soha Ali khan shared pictures of Inaaya with her dad Kunal Kemmu on the beach and her painting.

Soha also dropped a picture of Inaaya's drawing of Sun and Earth to celebrate the day and another one of Inaaya with her dad, Kunal enjoying sea waves.

Earlier in the day, Soha's sister-in-law and actor Kareena had shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur and had written: "Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve plant Grow." One of the pictures showed Taimur and his dad ploughing a field while the second picture was a pensive Taimur perched on a bark of a tree.

Soha's friend and celebrity host Neha Dhupia too had shared a picture with her daughter Mehr and written: "Earth day every day ... #stayhomestaysafe #worldearthday #ourplanetourhome" The picture had been clicked by her husband actor Angad Bedi.

In February and March, Soha along with Inaaya had been based at Soha's ancestral home, Pataudi palace. She had shared pictures of mother and daughter enjoying the palace greens.