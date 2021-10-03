Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Soha Ali Khan shares Neha Dhupia's photo from hospital hours after she delivers her son

Published on Oct 03, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Pictures from Soha Ali Khan's post.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Soha Ali Khan has wished her friend, Neha Dhupia on becoming a mother for the second time. Neha delivered a baby boy on Sunday.

Sharing a couple of pictures, one from the recent birthday party of her daughter Inaaya, and the second from the hospital, Soha congratulated Neha for delivering the baby with 'perfect timing'. “Congratulations @nehadhupia @angadbedi - and well done for timing it perfectly between birthdays!! lots of love and blessings always,” she wrote. In the second photo, Neha flashed a ‘victory’ sign while lying in her hospital bed. Soha and another friend posed near the bed's headboard.

Earlier in the day, Neha's husband Angad Bedi had announced the arrival of their son through an Instagram post. “'BEDIS BOY' is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. #bedisboy,” he wrote. The couple is already parents to daughter Mehr.

Talking to Hindustan Times earlier, Neha had said that second pregnancy was tougher than the first. “Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she said.

In another interview with The Quint, she said, “They say second pregnancy is easier. But that’s not been the case with me. I have had an extreme amount of morning sickness. If there’s a day I wake up without morning sickness, I am just like is there something wrong because morning sickness makes me feel like okay I’m pregnant."

