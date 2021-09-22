Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Inaaya visit Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's grave on 10th death anniversary. See pics

Actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures with her mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya. The family was at Soha's late father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's grave on Wednesday, which marked his 10th death anniversary.

Soha, Sharmila and Inaaya wore white as they paid tribute to Tiger Pataudi. They offered flowers and prayed next to his grave, which was surrounded by greenery, flower beds and a marble fountain. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died in 2011, following a lung infection. He was 70 years old.

Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “You are never dead to us until we forget you. #inmemory #10years.” Soha is Mansoor and Sharmila's youngest child. They also have son Saif Ali Khan and another daughter, Saba Ali Khan. Kritika Kamra, Gul Panag and Saba left heart emojis on Soha's post.

Soha and Inaaya are in Pataudi with Sharmila these days. Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu is still in Mumbai. Earlier this week, Soha shared pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace as she played Scrabble with Sharmila, and Inaaya wrote a letter to Kunal.

Soha recently told a leading daily in an interview how Mansoor became a stay-at-home dad for his kids. "Around the time I was born, my dad had become a stay-at-home father, moving his engagements at home. It’s not like we always saw our father going to work and mom at home. We actually saw the reverse — dad was with us and mom would be away for her work. Since an early age, it taught us that mothers have their own dreams, ambitions and careers, too. It taught us that we should create a supportive environment for that."

In another interview with DNA in 2018, Soha had spoken about the bond she shared with her father. “We enjoyed each other’s company immensely. We went on holidays together. He would help me with my school debates, speeches (especially since he was a good orator), homework, and my visa application. I always thought he was the coolest person in the world and I was so lucky to be loved by someone who himself was loved by so many people,” she had said.