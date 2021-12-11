Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Soha Ali Khan reminds us of daughter Inaaya as she sits on Sharmila Tagore's lap in unseen pic

Saba Ali Khan has shared a rare unseen picture from her childhood, which also has Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan in the frame. 
Sharmila Tagore with Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan.
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 11:21 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saba Ali Khan has shared a black and white picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Soha Ali Khan and her. The picture shows Soha sitting on Sharmila's lap and Saba sitting besides them on the couch. 

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote, "FAMiLY .... bonds. Far yet close. Always by your side."

While Sharmila is in a kurta salwar, Soha is in a frock and resembles her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Saba is seen in shirt and pants. 

Many of their fans reacted, “Mashallah.” A fan commented, “Beautiful family.” Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. 

Sharmila recently celebrated her 77th birthday and was joined by Soha, granddaughter Inaaya and grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace in Gurugram. Ibrahim is the son of Sharmila's son, Saif Ali Khan. 

Soha shared a few pictures from a small cake-cutting ceremony on Instagram. She wrote, "Birthdays with family missed you @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu @saraalikhan95 @kareenakapoorkhan and all the others who aren’t on social media - yet!!” The pictures had Sharmila taking a piece of cake after the cake-cutting ceremony which had all three – Soha, Inaaya and Ibrahim in attendance.

Sharmila Tagore's birthday celebrations. 

Sharmila's family members often visit her at the Pataudi Palace. Soha, who is at the palace at present, shared a picture on Friday and thanked Saba for the sweater she is seen wearing in the photo. “Thank you @sabapataudi for this gorgeous sweater - love you!! and thank you to whom it may concern for this lovely sweater weather," she wrote.

Sharmila is a veteran actor and wife of late cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Soha is also an actor but currently on a break from films. Saba takes care of Pataudi family's charitable trusts and is also a jewellery designer. 

