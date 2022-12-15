Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh post son Nirvan's childhood pics for birthday special post

As Nirvan Khan turned 22 on Thursday, his parents - actor Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh - have shared his childhood pictures as they wished him on his birthday. Nirvan is the son of estranged couple Seema and Sohail. The couple also have 11-year-old Yohaan. They have been separated for several years and filed for divorce earlier this year. (Also read: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan may 'come together' for film 'very soon')

Sharing the picture, Sohail wrote, "My heart, that beats outside me, nirvan your innocence since then, has converted into kindness n humbleness, you’re a son, a father can learn from, happy birthday my life." Suniel Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Kapoor and Yuvika Choudhary showered their love for Nirvan and commented on Sohail's post with their birthday wishes for the young one.

A glimpse of Sohail's post.

Seema also shared a bunch of pictures with Nirvan on her Instagram timeline. The pictures show Nirvan at different stages in life, posing with his mom Seema. She captioned it as, "22 today. But I’m going to celebrate it like it’s your 21st because I had covid last year and couldn’t be with you . On the bright side i say you’re a year younger which makes me a year younger ..I love you more everyday my sweet boy @nirvankhan15 #mybestfriend #mylife #mylove #allmine #youmakemyworldcomplete."

Actor Bobby Deol was among the first ones to respond to Seema's post. "Happy birthday birthday Nirvan," he wrote. Seemas friend, actor Neélam Kothari Soni also commented, "Awww happiest birthday to @nirvankhan15." Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, and Rhea Chakraborty also dropped birthday wishes for Nirvan on Seema's post.

Nirvan mostly stays away from the limelight. Seema has been seen in two seasons of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the first episode of the second season aired earlier this year, Nirvan was seen expressing his objections to Seema removing the ‘Khan’ nameplate on her house's main door. Seema had replaced it with one that read 'Seema, Nirvan, Yohaan'.

Nirvan had told Seema, "We're a family of four, all Khans. But just removing the surname, putting three of our names, you've basically indirectly removed just one person's name." Seema insisted her motive was different but Nirvan added, "It’s a little unnecessary. It doesn’t need to be done. What's the difference? At the end of the day, you're still Khan. We're still Khan."

