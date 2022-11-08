Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan may 'come together' for film 'very soon', Arbaaz reveals exclusive details

Apart from their appearance on the couch of Koffee With Karan years ago, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan have never starred together in a film. The different permutations of two brothers together have appeared in a number of films over the years but the trio is yet to be seen in one frame. Recently, chatting exclusively with Hindustan Times, Arbaaz revealed that that may soon be about to change. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha recalls being told ‘whoever debuted with Salman Khan didn’t last long’

Salman is currently busy with two films--Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, while Arbaaz is gearing up for his web series--Tanaav, the Hindi adaptation of Israeli show Fauda. Sohail, who has been active as a producer, saw his last film release last year--Salman-starrer Radhe. Arbaaz Khan says most of the brothers’ conversations are about films and work. “Most of our discussions are about the work that each of us does. So when we meet, it’s all about how that shoot is going, how many schedules are left for that one, when is the release, what are the songs like etc. We keep asking each other about the films we are doing because we are all doing our own thing. That is where we get our information from. Otherwise, we don’t normally know much about the latest updates on each other’s work. Sometimes people presume we know all that in and out. We all have our own lives and do our own things,” he says.

Arbaaz says that contrary to popular opinion, most of the time, the siblings are unaware of how the other brother’s latest project is shaping up. “He explains, “People think we must be privy to every detail in bhai’s film as it is being made. But sometimes, we watch it with everyone else when it is finally made. That’s because we sometimes don’t want our siblings to see something that’s not ready.” He adds, “Of course we talk about films but we don’t talk about just films. Like any family, we have all the jokes and masti, joke with each other. Sometimes it’s generic like with any family.”

Salman and Sohail starred in the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, where Arbaaz had a brief cameo, making it the only film where the three appeared but never together. Apart from this, Arbaaz and Salman have worked together in films like Hello Brother, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Dabangg, while Arbaaz and Sohail have appeared together in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Arbaaz mentions that the brothers are all doing their own things. But is there a project in the near future where they will collaborate and do the same thing together. Arbaaz responds, “Yes, there is a big possibility of that. Whenever that opportunity or window is there, we don’t miss it. It’s just that right now, we are all engaged in our own things. But there will be a time when finally Sohail, Salman and I will come together for something. And that might not be too late. It’ll be quite soon.”

Arbaaz will soon star in Tanaav, which will stream on SonyLiv from November 11. The action-thriller is set in Kashmir and deals with the insurgency and counterinsurgency operations in the Valley. The show also stars Manav Vij, Shashank Arora, Rajat Kapoor, Waluscha De Sousa, Ekta Kaul, Sukhmani Sidana, Sumit Kaul, Zarina Wahab, and MK Raina.

