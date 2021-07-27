Somy Ali: I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is hurt or sexually trafficked

The recent arrest of entrepreneur Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in production and distribution of pornographic content, shocked the entertainment industry. While former Bollywood actor Somy Ali, too, was surprised, but also wonders why a country, where Kama Sutra originated, would ban porn.

Expressing her views on the issue, she says, “The mere taboo of talking about sex or porn ignites more curiosity. Personally, I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is hurt or sexually trafficked. It is pivotal that there shouldn’t be any sort of coercion. Otherwise, what anyone chooses to do sexually is none of my or anyone’s business. We have no right to judge anyone. I have nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession.”

Meanwhile, of late, bold scenes have become common in web series, and a major reason why censorship on the web has become a talking point. Somy, who has turned a humanitarian with her NGO, No More Tears, reiterates that it’s time we give importance to sex education in the country. “I deem this to be a cinematic and artistic progression. Intimate love has no meaning without intimacy, hence, kissing or depicting scenes of passion should and must be a norm. It’s a step forward and it’s about time that in 2021 we are able to create such art and be more realistic when it comes to the normalcy of humans being sexual creatures. The more nonchalant our attitude is towards something; the less people will have to hide from wanting to admit to what they like or dislike such as watching porn. I must be emphatic that while I don’t judge anyone, it is absolutely unacceptable to me if the artist is being harmed in any pornographic ventures. Other than that I’ve absolutely nothing against porn,” she explains.