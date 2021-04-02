Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Somy Ali says she hasn't spoken to Salman Khan in five years, but remembers his mother fondly
Somy Ali says she hasn't spoken to Salman Khan in five years, but remembers his mother fondly

Somy Ali, who dated Salman Khan in the 90s, has said in a new interview that she didn't learn 'a single thing' from him, and that they haven't spoken in about five years.
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.

Former actor Somy Ali, who said recently that she came to Mumbai in the 90s with the sole purpose of marrying Salman Khan, hasn't spoken to him in about five years.

Somy said in an interview that she learned nothing for Salman in their eight years together, but admires his mother, Salma Khan.

Asked about whether or not she gained any valuable lessons from Salman, she told Zoom, "Not a single thing from Salman, but I learned a lot of good things from his parents. The biggest thing I learned is that they never saw religion and treated every human being equally. Their home was open to everyone and love permeated throughout their house especially from Salma aunty."

Somy said that she broke up with him because he cheated on her, and that they haven't spoken in about five years. Previously, Somy had said that she remains close to Salman's mother.

In an earlier interview, she had spoken about her infatuation with him. "It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan," she told a leading daily.

Somy also said that she had no interest in acting, and apologised to her directors for being difficult to deal with. In her short career, she worked with actors such as Suniel Shetty, Mithun Chakraborty and Saif Ali Khan.

