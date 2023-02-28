Sona Mohapatra shares cryptic post after tweeting against Shehnaaz Gill: 'Sucking up to successful men, buying PR is...'

On Tuesday, singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted about ‘paid PR’ without naming anyone. Her tweet comes days after she spoke against Shehnaaz Gill. In her new tweet, she advised the unnamed person to ‘spend time’ on their craft. Also read: Sona Mohapatra tweets against Shehnaaz Gill

The singer wrote, “Spend some money, time and effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach and practice whatever other craft, you want to project as your talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk, sucking up to successful men, buying PR (public relations), SM (social media)’, (is) not success.”

Reacting to the post, some users mentioned Shehnaaz Gill in the comment section. One wrote, “Mic drop truth moment by Sona ma'am.” “Never watched bb13 so its not an attack but genuine ques from shehnaaz fans- what exactly is her talent? Great singer/dancer/actor/comedian? Apart from sidnaaz what exactly are her achievements on work fronts,” added another one. Someone else said, “My advice is focus on ur self over others and it’s none of ur business how others should run their lives and EOD, u must attract audiences whatever it is and whomever u r addressing she is doing that very well and audiences loving her talent.#BiggBoss16.”

Earlier, Sona had seemingly reacted to a viral video of Shehnaaz where she paused while singing at an event when the azaan started sounding int he background. It was done as a sign of respect, which was praised by many online. The singer had said that it reminded her of the time Shehnaaz showed her support for Sajid Khan when he joined Bigg Boss 16.

She wrote, "All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV.Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo.” Sona is quite vocal about the Me Too movement on the micro-blogging site. She had earlier criticised Salman Khan as well for 'whitewashing' MeToo-accused Sajid Khan by allowing him on the show.

Shehnaaz has not yet responded to any views shared by Sona on social media. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She rose to fame after Bigg Boss 15.

