Sona Mohapatra shares photo that ‘barely looks like’ her: ‘Exactly the kind of pics our actresses put out’

Singer Sona Mohapatra shared a picture from one of her photoshoots and observed that it ‘barely looks like’ her. She said that female actors put out such deceptively stylised images professionally.

Taking to Twitter, Sona Mohapatra posted the photo and wrote, “This pic barely looks like me?Exactly the kind of pics our actresses put out professionally.. A dear friend,Tanuja produced & styled this one apart from doing my HMU & I’m still asking her.. why don’t I please look like myself? I quite (heart emoji) the real me you see..hehehe.”

Sona also shared the image on Instagram and wrote that she ‘honestly (doesn’t) recognise’ herself in it. “This picture of mine is @athenaofthegods ‘s favourite from a recent #photoshoot she produced, styled & also was the #hmua ! I honestly don’t recognise myself here. Do you? #sonamohapatra #picoftheday #makeup #hairstyle #lightroom #photography #Mumbai,” her caption read.

Last week, Sona shared a selfie from the studio of Om Grown Music, a music production house she runs along with her husband, composer Ram Sampath. “Work mode at @OmGrownMusic studios... & no I don’t just sing or create music & visual content! Loads of admin, paper-work, accounts, team mgmt & production goes into running a label & music production house!” she wrote.

Recently, Sona opened up about spending all her savings in producing the documentary Shut Up Sona, which offers an intimate look at her life. Sharing an interview which quoted her as saying that she was ‘left with no means of income during pandemic’, she wrote on Twitter, “Was a longer interview, net-net,yes I spent over a crore & 1/2 making my film.All artists & in my case label owners with many on their payroll felt immense strain during the pandemic but I have found not only my feet but wings to fly differently!Still releasing music & videos.”

