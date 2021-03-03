Sona Mohapatra slams Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi song Nadiyon Paar: ‘The message that they put out is clear’
Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Janhvi Kapoor's dance number Nadiyon Paar from the film Roohi. The song is a recreated version of the hit Shamur song, Let The Music Play.
Reacting to a Hindustan Times article about the song release on Twitter, Sona wrote, "The sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues, the message that they put out is clear - we have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists even singers. What it also says is that we have no confidence, spine, guts to back the new."
While many appreciated Janhvi for "improving" her game, some weren't satisfied with the new version. One wrote on Twitter, "Poorly done remix. Just killed the original. One of my favorite in mid 2000s." Another said on YouTube, "No new ideas just recreate old songs."
Nadiyon Paar has been pitched as 'Let The Music Play Again' on the lines of the famous English track by Shamur that thumped the whole nation. The two minute-twenty-seven-seconds video showcases a dazzling display of Janhvi's moves in a golden blouse and slit skirt.
Talking about the song, composers Sachin- Jigar said, "Let the Music Play is a cult tune, and the opportunity to present this song to a new generation was irresistible! Nadiyon Paar absorbs the elements that made the original so special and sprinkles a bit of Roohi's magic, to bring that extra tadka."
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor brings back Shamur in Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, fans say the actor has 'improved a lot'. Watch
Apart from composing the track, Sachin - Jigar also helm the mic for the updated version, singing it along with Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. The additional lyrics are penned by IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.
The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year and also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone not to blame, says Sooni Taraporevala after plagiarism claims
- Director Sooni Taraporevala has clarified that her accusations of plagiarism against the creatives behind an apparel ad have nothing to do with Deepika Padukone, who was featured in it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Tiger spoke of real-life heroic act: 'Buying a house for my parents'
- Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars. In an old interview, he had explained why buying a house for his parents was his most heroic act, off the screen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana can't find architects to rebuild office, says they are 'getting threats'
- Kangana Ranaut alleged that no architect is willing to restore her office in Mumbai after it was partially demolished by the BMC last year, as they are being threatened with cancellation of their licenses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha: Policymakers should be mindful; bring down ticket costs, so cinema doesn’t become a novelty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sona Mohapatra slams Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi song Nadiyon Paar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant's sister Shweta says she's 'falling into an abyss' waiting for closure
- Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has penned a note about not getting closure in the actor's death case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix India 2021 slate: From Fabulous Lives season 2 to Kapil Sharma special
- Netflix India on Wednesday announced its slate of content for 2021, which includes the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the new Abbas-Mustan film, new projects from Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urmila revisits her 'mangalsutra' moment to wish husband Mohsin on anniversary
- Urmila Matondkar shared a throwback picture with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir on their 5th wedding anniversary. She handpicked a special moment from the ceremony. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjana Sanghi reveals how Irrfan Khan influenced her approach to acting
- Sanjana Sanghi played a small role in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. The actor has now opened up about the acting lessons she learned from Irrfan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Little Kareena, Saif come together in Saba's throwback family pictures, see here
- Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan recently posted old family pictures of the Kapoors and the Pataudis. See little Kareena and Saif here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun channels his inner 'Bhediya'; Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing
- Varun Dhawan shared a funny clip just before boarding an aircraft where he channeled his inner werewolf. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna struggles to work from home as daughter Nitara does mischief
- Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of how things get difficult for her at home as schools continue to remain shut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli Nanda disturbed as SC asks rape accused if he will marry survivor
- Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, on Wednesday reacted to a question posed to a rape accused by a Supreme Court bench.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa on her birthday: 'Wish you one ton of love, luck'
- Kajol wished sister Tanishaa Mukerji as she turns a year older. She also shared some never-seen-before throwback pictures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak is 25 now, and 'not earning anything'
- Shah Rukh Khan's child co-star from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jhanak Shukla, spoke in a video about why and how she 'lost the track' in her acting career, and how she is 'not earning anything' right now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox