Janhvi Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport, here's who features on her mobile cover

  • Janhvi Kapoor was seen at the Mumbai airport late Wednesday in an all denim look but it was her mobile cover that stole attention.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:40 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on late Wednesday and it was the cover of her cellphone which caught the attention of the paparazzi. She had recently flown to Chennai to take part in a puja in the memory of her mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi was seen in a denim jacket and pants paired with a white crop top. She held her cellphone which had a candid picture of her and her sister Khushi Kapoor on the cover.

Khushi had flown down from New York on the occasion of Sridevi's death anniversary. She had reportedly joined father Boney Kapoor and Janhvi to take part in puja conducted at Sridevi's Mylapore home on Tuesday.

Remembering Sridevi on her third death anniversary, Janhvi had also shared a handwritten note from her mother on Instagram. She posted the note with the caption, "Miss you." It read in Sridevi's handwriting, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."

Khushi also took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of Sridevi and Boney from a vacation.


Also read: Suhana Khan shows the most glamourous way to grate cheese, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Janhvi was recently compared to Sridevi for her performance in a new song, Panghat from her upcoming film Roohi. In the song, Janhvi is first seen dressed as a bride in a red lehenga as she danced with co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in a palace but soon the party gets hijacked by her ghost avatar in the film as the place turns spooky. She is then seen in a black outfit and wearing a crystal crown with dark makeup, which led her fans to compare her to Sridevi.

Roohi is set to hit the theatres on March 11. It is on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

