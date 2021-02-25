Suhana Khan shows the most glamourous way to grate cheese, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a picture from her time in the kitchen in New York along with a boomerang video to prove how she is the best at it.
Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, continues to make her fans skip a heartbeat with her glamourous pictures and videos on Instagram. The 20-year-old has now shared a glimpse of her grating cheese at her place in New York.
Suhana shared a picture which shows her dressed in beige co-ords, hair neatly combed back, with a light necklace on and some makeup. It was followed by a video of her talking to her friends while grating cheese, and its her classy eye makeup and her way of flipping her hair that draws attention. Sharing the picture and the video, she wrote in caption, "Say" with a cheese emoji.
Suhana's fans were impressed with her new post and showered her with appreciative comments. Her friend and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "Ohkaaayyy," with a fire emoji. A fan wrote, "You’re so good at grating cheese." Another said, "Girl I can’t!! The hair flip!!" One more fan called it, "goddess energy".
She is currently a student of filmmaking at the New York University. She may yet not be planning on joining films but has already shown her inclination towards the art. She had played the lead role of Juliet in a college play in London, with Shah Rukh among the audience. She also shot for a mystery project during lockdown. She also shot a short film, The Grey Part of Blue.
Also read: Alia Bhatt does a Gangubai Kathiawadi style namaste during Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday celebrations
While Suhana is expected to follow Shah Rukh in films, the actor has made sure his kids complete their education first. Shah Rukh had once told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shows the most glamourous way to grate cheese, Navya Nanda reacts
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a picture from her time in the kitchen in New York along with a boomerang video to prove how she is the best at it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishaan shares throwback pic from their childhood to wish Shahid on his birthday
- Ishaan Khatter shared a throwback picture from their childhood to post a 'happy birthday' message for his half-brother, Shahid Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt greets paparazzi in Gangubai Kathiawadi style
- Alia Bhatt did a 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' style namaste to the paparazzi while greeting them during director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday celebrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Divya Bharti, Sajid managed to keep their marriage a secret from her father
- On Divya Bharti's birth anniversary, here's revisiting an episode from her life when she married producer Sajid Nadiadwala and managed to keep it a secret from her father, who was opposed to the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Shahid: When Mira ‘whacked’ him minutes before Misha was born
- Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra wants to erase the time she was 'hugely overweight'
- Parineeti Chopra, on being asked about a time in her life she would like to forget, said that she would like to erase her college days as she was 'hugely overweight' at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanishaa Mukherji wishes sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary
- Tanishaa Mukherji wished her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their 2nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur steps out in Bandra, a day after Kareena's discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: SRK and Akshay praise Alia, call her 'gangsta'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thalaivi teaser out: Kangana Ranaut to show how Jayalalithaa made history
- Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, with a short teaser. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will release on April 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra slams troll who asked 'what's the point of having a figure?'
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Birthday girl Sanya Malhotra: In my fifth year in Bollywood, it’s surreal, can’t believe I am living my dream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann's fans gatecrash Shillong hotel, actor makes sure to meet them. Watch
- Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to interact with his fans in Shillong by promptly coming down to meet them after they gathered at his Shillong hotel. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms
- After the death of singer Sardool Sikander on Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from his daughter Anayra's first Lohri, when Sardool gave his blessings to the baby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox