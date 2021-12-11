Sonakshi Sinha calls rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal her ‘best friend’, Kubbra Sait calls her out

On Friday actor Sonakshi Sinha posted pictures on Instagram and wished her rumoured boyfriend actor Zaheer Iqbal on his birthday. The duo will be seen together in the film Double XL.

Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi wrote, “Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also, who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy.”

Zaheer reacted to the pictures and said, “But she’s my best friend yaaaaaa," and “Can officially call you my heroine also now." Actor Kubbra Sait commented, “Ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (A boy and a girl can never be just friends) Happy happy Zah! @iamzahero." Actors Vijay Varma, Punit Malhotrra and model Prachi Mishra also wished Zaheer in the comments section.

Last year in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi talked about her marriage plans. She said, "I am not trying to brush it off the carpet. When it has to happen, it will. But, there is no pressure from my family. My parents see that I am very happy with my work, enjoying it. Also, I have to find a boy, only then I can get married. The main requirement is that." She further added, "I should really not say never. But, I would prefer being with someone who is outside of this industry. I would prefer it, but nahi hua toh nahi hua."

Sonakshi and Zaheer both made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's projects. Sonakshi made her debut with Dabangg in 2010, while Zaheer entered the industry with Notebook in 2019.

The rumoured couple will be seen together in the film Double XL, which is slated to release in 2022. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Ashwin Varde and Mudassar Aziz.