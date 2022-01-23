Sonakshi Sinha reacts as fan asks when will she get married, hilariously plugs in Covid-19 reference

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has responded to a fan on Instagram who asked her about her wedding as 'everyone is getting married'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonakshi conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session and spoke on a host of topics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonakshi Sinha, shared a glimpse of herself and asked her fans, "Literally been on this couch all weekend and re-watched the Marvel movies in chronological order. What did you get up to this weekend?" When a fan asked her what she was doing, Sonakshi shared a clip of her television set and wrote, "Currently on movie #5. Next up-Thor!"

Replying to her story, one fan asked: "Ma'am everyone is getting married, when will you get married?" Sharing a Boomerang clip in which she smiled and frowned, Sonakshi replied, "Everyone is also getting Covid-19? Should I get that too?"

Sonakshi Sinha held an AMA session on Instagram.

Sonakshi interacted with fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person answered her question, "Recovering from Covid-19." Sonakshi replied, "If it makes you feel any better some people (me) quarantine for fun. Jokes apart...lots of love to all those recovering."

She later explained, "Ok friends. Question was what did you get upto this weekend. Someone answered recovering from Covid. I don't have Covid. I am not recovering. I just like being at home. Which is like quarantining for fun. Samjhe (Understood)?"

Sonakshi Sinha replied to fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan asked Sonakshi about her favourite nose pin, the actor shared a photo of her nose and wrote, "Take a wild guess. Could it be the one I've been wearing for the last 10 years??? Maybe."

An Instagram user said that they have been trying to cope with anxiety. Sonakshi responded, "And you shall overcome! Lots of love and strength to you and everyone out there coping with anxiety. These are testing times. Stay strong." "I was working on a film script. I aspire to be a filmmaker," said a person. She replied, "That's cool! Good to know someone had a productive weekend. All the best."

Sonakshi spoke to her fans.

Sonakshi Sinha spoke to Instagram fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha fights back tears as he talks about Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh touches his feet. Watch

Sonakshi often shares posts on Instagram giving her fans a glimpses of her life. Recently, she shared a picture of herself as she enjoyed her time in a swimming pool. Wearing blue-coloured swimwear, Sonakshi had shared the post with a mermaid emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonakshi will next be seen in the film Double XL along with Huma Qureshi and in Kakuda with Riteish Deshmukh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON