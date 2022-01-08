Shatrughan Sinha fights back tears as he talks about Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh touches his feet. Watch

Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha will join host Ranveer Singh on The Big Picture this weekend. A promo for the show, shared on Instagram by Colors, showed a mix of fun and emotional moments.

The video began with Shatrughan dancing as he came on stage, leaving Sonakshi shocked. “Ranveer Singh ko dekh ke logon ko kya ho jaata hai (What happens to people when they see Ranveer Singh)? What is this, man? First time I have seen him dance like this,” she said. Shatrughan replied, “Bohot jaan hai abhi (I am still full of life).”

Shatrughan talked about his iconic line, ‘Khamosh (shut up)’, and how he gets requests to say it no matter where he goes. Sonakshi said that when he was asked who he wanted to see play him in a biopic, he named Ranveer.

Ranveer gave an ‘audition’ on stage, recreating one of Shatrughan’s lines, as Sonakshi declared that he has ‘passed’.

Shatrughan got emotional as he talked about watching Sonakshi on the big screen for the first time. He said that he went to a theatre after years to watch her debut film Dabangg and felt that ‘a star is born’. “Ab jo hai stardom aur glamour kahin leke na chala jaaye, maa-baap se door na kar de’ (Now I hope that she does not get carried away by the stardom and glamour and drift away from her parents’),” he said. She gave him a hug and said that it would never be the case. He fought back tears as he said that it was a ‘proud moment’ for him.

Later, Shatrughan sang Sharbati Teri Aankhon Ki from his film Blackmail. Sonakshi danced with Ranveer to a medley of her songs, including Gandi Baat, Dhadang Dhang and Chinta Ta.

