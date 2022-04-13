Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Delhi house robbery: Police arrests nurse, husband for stealing valuables worth 2.4 crore

The Delhi Police have arrested a nurse working at actor Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence along with her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth ₹2.4 crore. The alleged theft took place at the house on Amrita Shergill Marg in February, police said in a statement on Wednesday. Also read: Cash, jewellery worth ₹2.4 crore stolen from Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house

As per Delhi Police, the nurse, named Aparna Ruth Wilson, takes care of the actor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, who stays in the house. Aparna's husband Naresh Kumar Sagar is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur. The couple lives in Sarita Vihar and she works as a nurse and home medical care assistant. They were arrested in a raid on Tuesday night.

The theft took place on February 11 and an FIR was registered on February 23, when it was reported at Tughlaq Road Police Station, police said. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master). The complaint was filed by the manager of the house, which belongs to Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja. There are 20 people employed at the house, including Aparna Ruth Wilson.

Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), added that the suspect Aparna has worked at the house for a long time, which gave her access to the valuables there. "Wilson has undertaken home care duties on several occasions on the patient's requirement. This kept her close to the patient whose jewellery were stolen by the accused and later given to her husband. Her husband had also been arrested," she said.

As per ANI, a senior police officer said, "The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old." The police added that they have been formally arrested. However, the stolen jewellery and cash are yet to be recovered, as per the police statement.

The Tughlaq Road police station had transferred the case to the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district for investigation. As per reports, the Crime Branch is also probing the matter. Sonam and Anand do not live in the house as they divide their time between Mumbai and London. Last month, Sonam had announced her pregnancy on social media. On March 21, Sonam shared a series of pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram handle.

This is the second the family has been targeted by criminals in the last few months. In March, the Faridabad Police had busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals that had allegedly duped Anand's father Harish Ahuja's export-import firm of ₹27 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON