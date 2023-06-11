Sonam Kapoor's birthday party in London was a stylish affair, had oysters and caviar on menu. See her pic with Vayu

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday in London with an intimate birthday bash. She has now shared several pictures from the party which featured champagne, oysters and caviar on the menu. She decked up in red and was joined by her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and their bunch of friends at the party. Also read: Sonam Kapoor reacts as husband Anand Ahuja shares new post featuring her with son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. See birthday pic

Sonam's birthday bash

Sonam Kapoor has shared several pictures from her birthday party.

One of the pictures showed Sonam standing with Vayu in her arms and Anand Ahuja caressed his head. Another picture showed Sonam planting a kiss on Anand Ahuja's cheek. There were more pictures of the delicacies and a video from the cake-cutting ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, “My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in red dress ask for her birthday. Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #9thjune #gemini #birthdaygirl.”

This was Sonam's first birthday after she welcomed son Vayu in August last year. She gave birth in Mumbai and was at her father Anil Kapoor's house for a few months.

Anil Kapoor missed Sonam on her birthday

On the occasion of her birthday, Anil shared a few stunning pictures of the actor along with a touching note. “A big piece of my heart is in London and I'm missing her a little extra today… Sonam, your love, generosity and sheer presence fills our hearts, and our home feels empty without it. Miss you, Anand and my favorite little man Vaayu so much!”

He further added, "It's bittersweet to feel that the only way I can have you back here is on sets doing what you love, so now I'm just waiting for that… Here’s wishing my amazing daughter a very Happy Birthday! There’s so much about you I’m in awe of everyday! Come back soon!!! Love you!"

Sonam Kapoor's upcoming film

Sonam had shot for her film Blind a few years ago. She plays a blind woman in the film and will be seen investigating a murder mystery. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

