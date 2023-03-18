Sonam Kapoor decks up in shimmery gown in London, shares pics of 'mama's night out'; fans say 'stunning'

Indian author Amish Tripathi's latest book in the Ram Chandra Series, War of Lanka, was launched recently in London. Actor Sonam Kapoor and Amish explored the mythological themes of the novel during the book's launch. On Friday, Sonam took to Instagram to share photos of herself decked up in a shimmery grey gown from the event in London. Also read: Sonam Kapoor reads for son Vayu, takes him out for a walk in London; fans can't get over his Dior stroller. See pics

Sonam Kapoor shared pics of herself from London.

Sonam posed on the streets of London in her designer look. In one of the photos she posted, the actor, who also carried a black handbag, posed for the camera near a door. She also walked on a pavement in a photo. Sonam also turned her face towards the camera and smiled for a photo as she got inside her car in one of the pictures she posed on Instagram. In her caption, the actor, who gave birth to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August last year, wrote, "Ready for a night out to launch Amish's latest!" To her caption, Sonam added the hashtags 'night is always young', 'mama's night out' and 'date night'.

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja recently returned to London with Vayu. The couple spent some quality time with their son. The actor dropped a series of pictures on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her weekend with friends. “Weekend in Notting Hill with the new addition to our little fam,” the actor wrote in her caption. Sonam is seen gorging on dessert in one of the pictures. The new mom also posed on the streets with Vayu in his stroller. In one photo, Sonam was seen reading a storybook to her son. Vayu's face was not visible in the photos which Sonam posted.

Sonam Kapoor, who shifted base to London after marrying businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018, had talked about the ‘freedom’ she enjoys there in an old interview. She had also talked about her life in London, and how she did the household chores herself. She had described her daily routine and how she cooks and cleans the house herself.

Talking to Vogue in 2021, Sonam had said, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.” She had talked about her nights in with her husband Anand Ahuja and how they dress up even for home-cooked dinners.

Sonam was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor (2019). She was seen in a cameo in the Netflix film AK Vs AK (2020), starring actor-father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a South Korean thriller.

