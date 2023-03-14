Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor reads for son Vayu, takes him out for a walk in London; but fans can't get over his Dior stroller. See pics

Published on Mar 14, 2023 08:06 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor, who is now back in London with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu, has shared several pictures on Instagram.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sonam Kapoor is back in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their six-month-old son Vayu. The actor has posted several pictures of how they have been spending time at their London home, meeting friends, going out for a stroll, and dining out. Her fans however loved the picture in which Sonam could be seen reading a story for Vayu in bed, and some also noticed his expensive stroller from Dior. Also read: Sonam Kapoor praises 'stunning' Antara Marwah for flaunting her baby bump while walking the ramp at fashion show

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, “Weekend in Notting Hill with the new addition to our little fam… #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #betterthaniimagined.”

Anand Ahuja reacted to the post, “Hw to describe this feeling … and the appreciation for you and your magic @sonamkapoor.” Kareena Kapoor noticed the children's book Sonam was reading for Vayu in the pictures and wrote, “The paper dolls by Julia Donaldson, the besttttt awwwww.” Many of her London friends welcomed her back in the city. A friend wrote, “Beautiful pictures especially the last one.”

Some people also commented on how Vayu's pram was an expensive one from Dior. A comment read: “Even Sonam’s baby cart is also of Dior.” “Lucky kids who is rolling through Dior,” wrote another. A person also wrote, “Everything looks so good, but the stroller caught my eye. It's 4900$ and for what, two years of usage???? I know I know, first born so want to spoil him. But he doesn't even know that.”

Sonam had given birth to Vayu in Mumbai on August 20 last year. She was in India with her parents since then and had also gone on a few vacations with her husband Anand, son Vayu, and father Anil Kapoor. In Mumbai, she also posed for multiple photo shoots in the meantime.

Sonam occasionally shares pictures of Vayu on Instagram but without showing his face. On his six-month birthday last month, Sonam shared a few pictures and a video in which the little one could be seen rolling on the floor. She wrote along with it, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal."

