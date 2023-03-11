Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor praises 'stunning' Antara Marwah for flaunting her baby bump while walking the ramp at fashion show

Sonam Kapoor praises 'stunning' Antara Marwah for flaunting her baby bump while walking the ramp at fashion show

bollywood
Published on Mar 11, 2023 10:19 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor's pregnant sister-in-law Antara Motiwala Marwah walked the ramp flaunting her bare belly. Here's how Sonam, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor reacted to Antara's fashion show appearance.

Sonam Kapoor lauded Antara Marwah for flaunting her baby bump on ramp.
Sonam Kapoor lauded Antara Marwah for flaunting her baby bump on ramp.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Antara Motiwala Marwah, wife of Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's cousin and actor Mohit Marwah, walked the ramp flaunting her baby bump at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Friday. Antara, who is pregnant with her second child, wore a shimmery top with with plunging neckline and a matching skirt. On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor, took to Instagram Stories to praise Antara for walking the ramp baring her pregnant belly. Sonam, also gave a shout out to cousin Anshula Kapoor, who, too, walked the ramp at the same fashion show as Antara. Also read: Antara Marwah wows everyone as she bares her baby bump on ramp. Watch

Sharing a photo of Anshula walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, Sonam wrote, "So proud of you, Anshula Kapoor." Sonam also shared a photo of Antara on the ramp, blowing a kiss to Mohit, and Arjun, who sat front row at the fashion show. Along with it, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "And my stunning sister-in-law/ chaddi buddy (childhood friend) Antara."

Sonam Kapoor praised Anshula Kapoor and Antara Marwah for their ramp walk at recent fashion show.
Sonam Kapoor praised Anshula Kapoor and Antara Marwah for their ramp walk at recent fashion show.

Many others from the Kapoor family, including Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor, also took to Instagram Stories to share their reaction to Antara's ramp walk. Maheep, who features of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, wrote about Antara, "And this sexy mama! I mean (queen emoji)." Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared Antara's pictures, and wrote, "A moment (fire emoji)!!" Arjun Kapoor also shared Antara's photos on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "A trendsetter." Arjun's girlfriend, Malaika Arora also took to Instagram Stories to laud Antara's fashion week appearance. The reality TV personality wrote, "You slayed, woman."

In 2018, actor Mohit Marwah, who is Anil Kapoor's nephew tied the knot with Antara. Their wedding in UAE was attended by Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, among other celebs. Mohit Marwah and Antara became parents to a baby girl named Thea on October 20, 2021. Antara had shared the news on Instagram along with a bunch of pictures, including one of Mohit holding their daughter. Mohit had made his Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014. In 2017, he played a soldier in Raag Desh, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor
sonam kapoor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out