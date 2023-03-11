Sonam Kapoor praises 'stunning' Antara Marwah for flaunting her baby bump while walking the ramp at fashion show

Antara Motiwala Marwah, wife of Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's cousin and actor Mohit Marwah, walked the ramp flaunting her baby bump at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Friday. Antara, who is pregnant with her second child, wore a shimmery top with with plunging neckline and a matching skirt. On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor, took to Instagram Stories to praise Antara for walking the ramp baring her pregnant belly. Sonam, also gave a shout out to cousin Anshula Kapoor, who, too, walked the ramp at the same fashion show as Antara. Also read: Antara Marwah wows everyone as she bares her baby bump on ramp. Watch

Sharing a photo of Anshula walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, Sonam wrote, "So proud of you, Anshula Kapoor." Sonam also shared a photo of Antara on the ramp, blowing a kiss to Mohit, and Arjun, who sat front row at the fashion show. Along with it, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "And my stunning sister-in-law/ chaddi buddy (childhood friend) Antara."

Many others from the Kapoor family, including Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor, also took to Instagram Stories to share their reaction to Antara's ramp walk. Maheep, who features of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, wrote about Antara, "And this sexy mama! I mean (queen emoji)." Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared Antara's pictures, and wrote, "A moment (fire emoji)!!" Arjun Kapoor also shared Antara's photos on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "A trendsetter." Arjun's girlfriend, Malaika Arora also took to Instagram Stories to laud Antara's fashion week appearance. The reality TV personality wrote, "You slayed, woman."

In 2018, actor Mohit Marwah, who is Anil Kapoor's nephew tied the knot with Antara. Their wedding in UAE was attended by Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, among other celebs. Mohit Marwah and Antara became parents to a baby girl named Thea on October 20, 2021. Antara had shared the news on Instagram along with a bunch of pictures, including one of Mohit holding their daughter. Mohit had made his Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014. In 2017, he played a soldier in Raag Desh, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

