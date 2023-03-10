Antara Marwah wows everyone as she bares her baby bump on ramp. Watch

Actor Mohit Marwah's wife Antara Motiwala Marwah made a stunning appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. She walked the ramp for Itrh in a shimmery number and proudly bared her baby bump.

Antara wore a full sleeves cropped top with a plunging neckline along with a skirt with a ruched front. She confidently walked the ramp as her family and friends cheered for her. Mohit was also seen at the fashion show.

Antara is the niece of businessman Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani. Mohit is the elder son of Sandeep Marwah and Reena Marwah, the sister of Anil, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014. In 2017, he played a soldier in Raag Desh, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Mohit and Antara tied the knot in February 2018 in the UAE. The wedding was attended by the entire family along with late Sridevi, who died hours later in her Dubai hotel. On Holi Antara shared photos of her family's Holi celebration. They were joined by their daughter Thea, who recently celebrated her first birthday.

Also part of the fashion show were Anshula Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Anaita Shroff Adajania. Anshula also wore a shimmery blue outfit, Sonakshi was the showstopper in a brown outfit and Anaita wore a white one with a cape. Arjun Kapoor cheered for his sister Anshula as she walked the ramp.

