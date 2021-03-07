Sonam Kapoor finds rare childhood throwback pic to wish 'bonafide diva' Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Sonam Kapoor on Saturday shared a childhood picture of Janhvi Kapoor to wish her kid sister on her birthday. It was from the time Janhvi was an infant.

Sharing it, Sonam wrote: "My dearest Jaanu, wishing you nothing but lots of shine, sparkle and happiness. A total star, a bonafide diva and badass babe! Happy happy birthday my love. Miss you tonnes." She also shared a more recent picture.

The picture showed a pre-teen Sonam holding infant Janhvi in her lap. Sonam is seen sitting on a sofa, with one arm around baby Janhvi and another holding her head.

Many members of the Kapoor clan wishes Janhvi on her 24th birthday. Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi's step sister, wrote a long post and said: "Happy birthday sunshine @janhvikapoor you are so much stronger and braver than you give yourself credit for and there’s nothing in this world that you can’t conquer when you set your mind to it. You find joy in all the hidden corners and in the littlest of things - and that’s something I hope I can learn from you. You love with all your heart and you deserve all the joyful, sunshiny love the universe has to offer in multitude! May you realize every dream you dream, may you unleash your magic in all its glory without holding anything back, May you always be surrounded by laughter, yummy food, palkova, hugs and happiness.. I hope you always feel a force field around yourself that lets you know that you are loved, you are safe, and you’re not alone. I love you with all my heart. #MyBaeBestBae #SistersBeforeMisters."

Janhvi's kid sister Khushi dropped a cute picture of them together and said: "Pyar #khushikapoor #janhvikapoor #khushilo #khushibae #beautifulsisters."

Also read: Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’

Arjun Kapoor too wished his step sister and wrote: "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek."

On their respective work fronts, Janhvi awaits the release of her film, Roohi, and Sonam has been busy shooting for her upcoming film, Blind.