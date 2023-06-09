Sonam Kapoor celebrates first birthday with son Vayu at London home, Anand Ahuja turns photographer

Actor Sonam Kapoor turned a year older and she is celebrating the special day with her family. Her husband Anand Ahuja took to Instagram and penned a sweet note. He also shared a glimpse of the birthday girl's morning with their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Also read: When Sonam Kapoor revealed why she married Anand Ahuja: He saw the person in me and not some glamorous heroine

Sonam Kapoor celebrates birthday in London

Sonam Kapoor turned 38 on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photos were clicked at Sonam and Anand Ahuja's London home. It had Sonam and Vayu playing with birthday balloons on a couch. The mother-son duo were sporting pyjamas.

Sharing the photo, Anand wrote, “Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan, Um Vayu.” he also used hashtags like ‘Vayus Parents’ and 'Everyday Phenomenal'.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to him, Sonam commented, “Love you my angel, my best friend my whole life.” Sonam and Anand live in London. They welcomed their son, Vayu last year in August.

Anil Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor's birthday

As Sonam is celebrating her birthday away from home, actor Anil Kapoor has the sweetest wish for her. He shared multiple old photos of the actor and wrote, “A big piece of my heart is in London and I'm missing her a little extra today.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sonam, your love, generosity and sheer presence fills our hearts, and our home feels empty without it. Miss you, Anand and my favorite little man Vaayu so much! It's bittersweet to feel that the only way I can have you back here is on sets doing what you love, so now I'm just waiting for that… Here’s wishing my amazing daughter a very Happy Birthday! There’s so much about you I’m in awe of everyday! Come back soon!!! Love you,” Anil Kapoor added. In response, Sonam wrote back to him, "Love you daddy the most."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor also shared a glimpse of the actor's birthday in London. The photo had the entire ceiling of Sonam's living room covered with silver and gold coloured balloons. Her post read, “My darling daughter. May you have the best bday and the bestest year. You are unique, beautiful, you care deeply ,your courage, compassion and unconditional goodness is something I am so proud to see. What an amazing daughter, daughter in law, wife mother, friend and sister you are. Love you, Vayu and Anand so much! Miss you! See you soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON