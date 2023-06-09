When Sonam Kapoor revealed why she married Anand Ahuja: He saw the person in me and not some glamorous heroine

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday on June 9. This marks the actor's first birthday as a mom. Celebs, such as Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor, have been wishing her with sweet birthday messages on social media. Sonam also took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share a glimpse of the balloon decorations and flowers gifted to her by businessman-husband Anand Ahuja ahead of her birthday celebrations in London. In an old interview, Sonam had opened up about Anand, and said he saw her for who she really was. Also read: Sonam Kapoor plays with Vayu in adorable video shared by Anand Ahuja Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in 2018.

Sonam had said Anand Ahuja 'knows exactly who she is' as she spoke about what prompted her to choose him as her life partner. The actor said he knows she is 'the least competitive and ambitious' person, and is also 'extremely naive'.

Sonam on Anand's love for her

Sonam told Filmfare in 2020, "He loved me even though I was nuts. He knows exactly who I am. I say whatever comes to my mind with no filter. He saw the person in me and not some glamorous heroine. He saw me as Sonam, someone who’s extremely naïve and moohfat (frank). And also, someone least competitive and ambitious."

Anand was surprised by Sonam's lack of ambition

The actor further said, “He said I cannot understand that being in the film industry you’re not ambitious. I was like being ambitious is not a bad thing. But I’m not ambitious to be No. 1. I’m more ambitious to do good work and work with the right people. When you work in the film industry your world becomes small. I didn’t want that to happen. I’ve had the same friends in the industry from the beginning. I’ve had the same friends through ups and downs. Not fair-weather friends.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in a photo with their son Vayu.

Sonam and Anand's relationship timeline

Just days before she left for the 71st Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 after dating for a few years. Anand had proposed to Sonam during a holiday in New York.

From their star-studded wedding that was graced by everyone from Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor to their sweet social media PDA with their hashtag 'everyday phenomenal', Sonam and Anand often make news for their romance. They welcomed their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja last year in August.

Sonam's comeback film

After her long break from Bollywood, Sonam is making her comeback with Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first film since she gave birth to son Vayu in August last year. In an interview with The Indian Express in January this year, Sonam had spoken about her maternity break. She had said, "I think it was the best decision as I got to take some time off..."

Sonam was last seen in a cameo appearance in Netflix's AK vs AK (2020). Before that she featured in two films that were released in 2019, The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she co-starred alongside father-actor Anil Kapoor.

