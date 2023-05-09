Sonam Kapoor plays with Vayu in adorable video shared by Anand Ahuja, he talks about life with ‘Sonam, sneakers, son’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Monday. After Sonam shared a long note summing up seven years of their time together, including their courtship period, Anand also dedicated her a post Monday night. He shared videos and pictures of Sonam holding their son Vayu and a video of Vayu playing on the bed. Also read: Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Anand Ahuja on wedding anniversary, son Vayu also makes appearance Anand Ahuja has shared several pics and videos featuring Sonam Kapoor and their son Vayu.

Sharing the pics and videos, Anand wrote on Instagram, “My Instagram was anyways Sonam & Sneakers, now it’s Sonam, Sneakers and Son. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal Happy Anniversary @sonamkapoor.” The first video shows Sonam in a white salwar suit at home. She is seen holding Vayu in her arms and talking to him. This was followed by some throwback pictures of Anand and Sonam from their time in London, where they now reside when they are not in Mumbai. He also shared a cute video of Vayu lying on his stomach and hitting his legs on Anand's leg.

Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor showered the post with several heart emoticons and heart-eyes emojis. Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor also shared red hearts in the comments section.

In another post, he shared pictures from their wedding and reception along with several throwback ones. He also penned a note which read: “Soulmates…… somewhere between ages 3 and 30, I questioned the idea of soulmates; and then, through a series of hilarious events involving our lovely friends and family; sneakers and snapchat, we started talking. We spoke for hours at a time for months before meeting for a walk in Hyde Park in London. On that day, 7 years ago to the day today, I told you that we will have a home and a family together. Everyday I’m grateful that I was blessed to be put together with my soulmate and I realize that not everyone is as lucky. We say #everydayphenomenal as a form of gratitude that we met each other and now that we are blessed with our baby, Vayu. Everyday you bring us to our most idealistic selves - child like wonder and endless gratitude. I love you so much it’s inexplicable. Happy Anniversary! @sonamkapoor.”

Anand Ahuja also penned a note.

Reacting to the post, Sonam wrote, “I love you , my crazy wonderful kind husband.” Her actor father Anil Kapoor also congratulated them in the comments section.

Sonam and Anand met via her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. They tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed son Vayu in August last year.

