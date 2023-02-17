Sonam Kapoor laughs out loud with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, enjoys night out with Anand Ahuja at Night Manager event

As Anil Kapoor's web series The Night Manager released on Friday, his family members including daughters Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, sons-in-law Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, nephew Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora came together for a special screening on Thursday. Anil's co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome along with Sanya Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar also joined them for a fun night out. Also read: The Night Manager review: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur star in a thrilling drama that leaves you hanging

Arjun Kapoor has shared a few fun pictures with girlfriend Malaika Arora and cousin Sonam Kapoor as they had a blast at the screening of The Night Manager. He captioned the pics, “A night out with the family for #TheNightManager.” Arjun is seen in a loose green shirt and black pants, Malaika is in a grey pantsuit and Sonam is in a blue and white dress.

Praising the show, Arjun wrote, “#TheNightManager is finally on duty! @anilskapoor chachu this one looks ek dum jhakkas with my man @adityaroykapur and the ladies @sobhitad @tillotamashome. Can't wait to binge watch this!”

Sonam shared a few candid pictures with husband Anand Ahuja from the night on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Parents night out to watch the amazing #nightmanager. You're amazing @adityaroykapur, @sobhitad, @anilskapoor and obviously my dear @sandeipm you have done a fab fab job!"

Sonam Kapoor also shared pics from the night out.

Sonam also shared a picture of Tillotama Shome sitting besides Sanya Malhotra and wrote, “@tillotamashome you are wonderful in the show…can't wait to see so much more of you! And you looked so beautiful.”

Rhea Kapoor shared several pictures from the screening on Instagram and wrote, “When you rush home from the screening to binge the season you know it’s good! The Night Manager is streaming now on @disneyplushotstar.” She shared a picture of Anil holding a drink in his hand, along with pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Sanya Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja from the screening.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she also shared pictures of Bhumi Pednekar and Masaba Gupta, who too were a part of the screening.

The Night Manager is the Indian adaptation of John le Carre's novel of the same name. Dubbed as a high-octane thriller, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi with Priyanka Ghosh as a co-director. Earlier, a series on the novel was made in 2016 with Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman in lead roles.

