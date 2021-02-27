Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor introduces fans to mum-in-law, they say she looks like her elder sister. See pics
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor introduces fans to mum-in-law, they say she looks like her elder sister. See pics

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja share a sweet bond.

Sonam Kapoor has shared multiple pictures with her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, on her birthday. Sonam took to Instagram to post the photos and share a sweet message.

"I am Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law. You’re selfless, patient, compassionate, loving—and so many other great things that make you so special (and make us so lucky!) We’re so grateful for you and your love – I’m the luckiest daughter-in-law in the world. Wishing the very best mother-in-law the very best birthday! Love you mom," she wrote. Sonam's mother, Sunita Kapoor, also left multiple heart emojis on the post.

Sonam's fans and followers loved seeing her friendly bond with her mother-in-law. "She is so beautiful. Happy birthday," wrote a fan. "Looks like a big sister," wrote another. "If she is everything you have written here then she is not your mother-in-law, she is your mother-in-love," wrote another.

Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018. She currently lives with him in London. At the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in India, she and Anand had returned to India to be closer to his and her parents in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Speaking to Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, she had said: “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly.”

Sonam was recently in Scotland to shoot for her film, Blind. The film is a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller, which has previously been adapted into a Tamil film.

