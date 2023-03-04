Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in black, jokes photographer clicks her well 'in Indian only'. See pics

Sonam Kapoor has posed for a new photoshoot at actor-father Anil Kapoor's house. She looks ‘gorgeous’ in black ethniwear and traditional jewellery, with a bindi on her forehead, in the pictures she shared on Instagram on Saturday. The actor joked that the photographer clicks her well only when she is dressed in Indian wear. Also read: Sonam Kapoor 'gives credit for getting pregnant' to her doctor's advice: 'She is literally the best'

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Love these Indian dramatic pictures… thanks @vaishnavpraveen for shooting me well in Indian only." She added a laughing emoji to her caption.

Sonam Kapoor has shared pics of her in black ethnic wear.

A fan commented on the pictures, “Sonam has the most gorgeous face and smile.” Another commented, “Gorgeous as usual.” One more wrote, "You are looking so Beautiful Sonam Kapoor." A fan also called her “Beauty in black”.

A day before, Sonam had shared a video to show a glimpse into the stunning photo shoot. It showed her in a different black floral outfit by Ritu Kumar, sipping tea amid the greenery at her home, with her hair left open and adding to her look. It also showed her posing besides several flowers at her home, lighting candles and then posing while sitting on the floor in a different black anarkali.

She talked about admiring designers who have celebrated Indian heritage and design in her caption along with the video. Bhumi Pednekar called her “Pretty” in reaction to the video. A fan wrote in the comments section, “So graceful and elegant.” Many also called her “beautiful” and “stunning”.

Sonam occasionally drops pictures from various photo shoots. Last month, she shared pictures of herself posing in a bright yellow outfit. Reacting to it, her husband and father appreciated her for her post pregnancy weight loss. Anand had reacted to her post, "This is insane!! Can I be honest- the best sign of how much weight you're losing is the fact that we need to keep resizing your watch bracelets!" Anil had also written, "Slowly but steadily getting there."

Sonam and Anand welcomed a baby boy on August 20 last year and named him Vayu. Since then, Sonam has been in India other than taking a few vacations abroad. She had already shot for her next film Blind during the lockdown but its yet to get a release date.

