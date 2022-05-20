Sonam Kapoor misses husband Anand Ahuja, shares old pics in which they share kisses and hug each other. See here

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Mumbai, took a trip down memory lane and shared old pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja as she missed him. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonam posted a photo in which she was seen giving a peck on Anand's cheek. In the selfie, clicked by Anand, the duo sat outdoors on a bright sunny day. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor relaxes in unseen video from ‘early days’ of her pregnancy shared by Anand Ahuja on 4th wedding anniversary)

Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, "Miss you @anandahuja." In the photo, Sonam wore a denim dress while Anand sported a black outfit. Re-posting the photo on his Instagram, Anand dropped a three heart face emoji.

In another photo, Anand Ahuja was seen kissing Sonam as they stood on a street. The duo held each other when the picture was clicked. In the picture, Sonam wore a denim jacket paired with black pants and sported white sneakers. Anand opted for a grey T-shirt, dark pants and orange sneakers. Sharing the picture, Sonam captioned it, "(crying emoji) miss you miss you miss you @anandahuja."

Sonam and Anand smiled as they posed for another picture. In the photo, Sonam opted for a black coat over a long skirt. Anand wore a blue coat over a black sweatshirt and blue denims. The actor didn't add a caption to the photo.

Sonam posted photos with Anand.

Earlier this month, Sonam and Anand celebrated their wedding anniversary. On Instagram, Sonam posted several photos with Anand. She wrote, "Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. They are currently awaiting the birth of their first child. In March, the couple announced their pregnancy with several pictures on Instagram. They captioned the post, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

