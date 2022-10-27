Sonam Kapoor poses with son Vayu as he rests on masi Rhea Kapoor's lap, fans call it 'pure love'

Rhea Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to share new pictures of Anand and Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Rhea shared pictures of herself posing with Vayu and Sonam as they spent time together at home. Anand shared a photo of him holding Vayu. Anand also wrote a funny caption as he tagged Sonam, while sharing the photo on Instagram Stories. Also read: New mom Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse of son Vayu’s new toys, baby clothes on Dussehra

Vayu, who was born on August 20, was seen with his back to the camera in the photo Anand shared. He wrote along with it, “Whattt,” and added a snake emoji, while tagging actor-wife Sonam Kapoor. Anand wore a blue T-shirt, while Vayu wore a cute yellow sleeveless T-shirt with the number 24 written on its back.

Anand Ahuja shared a photo of himself with son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Vayu's face was also not visible in the two photos that Rhea Kapoor shared in her latest Instagram post. She held her two-month-old nephew in her one arm as he rested his head on her neck. Both Sonam and Rhea looked towards someone in the candid photos as they relaxed on a bed with lots of cushions.

Sonam and Vayu wore red tops in the photos, while Rhea was dressed in beige pants and matching shirt. She also had a red tika on her forehead. Rhea posted the pictures with only the infinity emoji as caption. A fan commented on her post, “Pure love”. Another one wrote, “Aunty cuddles are the best”. Celebs like Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis on the post.

Recently, Sonam and Anand had hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at their Mumbai home. The who's who of Bollywood was in attendance at the party that was organised by Sonam along with Rhea, who is also a stylist along with being a movie producer. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput, and many other celebs were spotted at Sonam's recent party.

This was Sonam's first Diwali after becoming a mother. On September 20, Sonam and Anand had announced their son’s name a month after his birth. Sharing a photo of herself and Anand holding Vayu, Sonam had written in the caption of her Instagram post, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength… In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.”

