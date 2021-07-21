Sonam Kapoor puts an end to pregnancy rumours with cheeky post: 'Ginger tea for first day of my period'

Sonam Kapoor seems to have shut down pregnancy rumours with her latest Instagram post. The actor, since her return from London, has been speculated to be pregnant. Several online users have been commenting on posts featuring Sonam and wondering if she and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child.

However, on Monday, Sonam Kapoor shared a boomerang video in which she was seen drinking a hot drink. She captioned the post, "Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period..."

Sonam Kapoor ended pregnancy rumours with a post about her periods.

Earlier in the day, a paparazzo account shared a video of Sonam heading to an undisclosed location. The post featured numerous comments speculating about her pregnancy. "Looks like she is pregnant," an online user wrote. "She’s pregnant," added another.

Also read: Vikrant Massey recalls his 'heart skipped a beat' after seeing Gauahar Khan: 'It was like a proper trolley shot for me'

Sonam's pregnant rumours began after her return to Mumbai. The actor had been in London with her husband Anand. The couple spent the Covid-19 induced lockdown together. Sonam often shared pictures and videos from her home on social media platforms.

Speaking to Vogue recently, Sonam had opened up about her stay in London, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries,” she said. She also revealed that during the quarantine, they would dress up even for home-cooked dinners.

Last year, after the lockdown was eased, Sonam had also travelled to Glasgow and Scotland where she shot her upcoming movie Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film is a remake of a Korean movie of the same name and also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles.

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. The actor starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She was seen in a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which released on Netflix last year.